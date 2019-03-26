Coach: Paul Millar
Last season’s record: 0-16
Outlook: The Wildcats will only feature one senior this season. Millar said the team will use a lot of players from last year’s junior varsity squad, so the coach is expecting a rebuilding year. Quinn Moore, a sophomore goaltender, junior attacker Erin Pomtonio and sophomore attacker Skylar Callahan, are among the top players to watch for Pinelands.
“We have new assistant coach this year (2013 Pinelands graduate Ali Herbert) to help us,” Millar said. “So, we just need to keep working hard and the wins will come.”