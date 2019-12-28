Pinelands Regional 53, Steinert 49
Ryan Skeie earned MVP honors as the Wildcats won the New Egypt Tournament. Skeie scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Josh Kline, who made the all-tournament team, scored 13 for Pinelands.
Pinelands: 15 5 11 15 7 - 53
Steinert: 19 8 9 10 3 - 49
PL – Kline 13, Skeie 22, Falduto 2, O’Rourke 10, Wilkinson 4, Bartlett 2
ST - Obika 16, Whitaker 9, Francis 5, Gunyard 8, Scenzi 2, Giordano 9
