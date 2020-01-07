Rob Peterson scored 33 for the winners, who improved to 5-1.

Pitman 14 6 19 17 - 56

Bridgeton 13 12 11 10 – 46

PM – Yardy 2, Rofino 4, Broesler 12, Peterson 33, Marini 5

BR – Bowman 14, Carper 3, Williams 8, Smith 5, Armstead 12

