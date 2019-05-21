DENNIS TOWNSHIP-- A pitman firefighter died after the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving left County Road 625 and struck a guard rail early Sunday morning.
State police responded to the crash on the eastbound lane at mile post 0.6 at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Jeff Flynn.
Jason Fisher, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to his obituary, Fisher was a Lieutenant and an 18 year member of the Pitman Fire Company #1. The department shared a post about his passing to its page Sunday after noon.
"Jason dedicated his life to helping others, his family, and friends. There are countless people who Jason has helped over the years and many that are still here today because of his unselfish dedication," the fire company stated in its post.
He also worked as an EMT for Gloucester County for 12 years and with Cooper EMT services for two years.