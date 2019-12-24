Since winning a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 that paved the way for every state to offer legal sports betting, New Jersey has become a national leader in the fledgling industry, challenging Nevada’s long-held title as the sports betting capital of America.
Since it started taking bets, New Jersey has seen gamblers plunk down more than $5.2 billion.
The amount bet on sports has set new monthly records in New Jersey in each of the last three months. In November, the total amount bet for the month exceeded a half-billion dollars for the first time, at $562 million. That’s without the Super Bowl or March Madness driving bettors.
