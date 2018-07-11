When life gets hectic, you just gotta let loose and go a little ape. Here are five ways to do just that.
1 Listen to a free concert. For the past 40 years, the Cape May County Zoo has been one of the best spots to visit at the shore. This summer, they are offering free concerts in the park on select dates. Next up is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. After checking out the tamarins and marmosets at the zoo, chill out on the lawn at the park and listen to the tunes of the John Walters Band. Located at 707 Route US 9 N., Cape May Court House. Go to CMCZoo.com.
2 Take advantage of happy hour. Rainforest Cafe on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City hosts a “Wild Happy Hour” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. Take advantage of $3 beers, $4 wines by the glass, $5 well cocktails and $6 to $8 bites at the bar or patio only. Located at 2201 Boardwalk in A.C. Go to RainforestCafe.com.
3 Watch a classic movie. The town of Sea Isle City is hosting free classic movies under the stars at dusk on Mondays all summer long. On July 16, catch the original “King Kong” movie from 1933 starring Fay Wray as the damsel in distress. Films are shown at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, at 8:30 p.m. Bring your beach chairs or blankets. Go to VisitSICNJ.com or call 609-263-8687.
4 Play mini golf. Try your hand at miniature golf at the jungle-themed Congo Falls in Ocean City. There are three 18-hole courses: Congo Queen, Solomon’s Mine and the Lost City (which is indoors and air conditioned). A second location is slated to open in Margate this summer (date TBD). Located at 1132 Boardwalk in O.C. Go to CongoFallsGolf.com.
5 Go bananas. After a trying round of golf on the boards, head to the Bashful Banana Cafe and cool off with their signature Banana Whip, a creamy all-fruit frozen custard that’s gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Go really nuts and add toppings like peanut butter chips, flax seed or their famous fudge sauce. Located at 946 Boardwalk. Go to BashfulBananaCafe.com.