Tens of thousands of visitors and residents are expected to flock to the Boardwalk and the beach to see lightning-fast fighter jets and hear their head-throbbing roar during the 16th annual Atlantic City Airshow.
The show features everything from the GEICO Skytypers, who will be maneuvering World War II-era aircraft to the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army's official aerial parachute demonstration team, to the U.S. Air Force's official air demonstration team, the Thunderbirds, who will be flying F-16's.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be performing for what is believed to be the first time making the show not just a national, but an international airshow, according to Joseph D. Kelly, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.
"We have always had the Army Golden Knights and, traditionally, the Thunderbirds. The fact that they have chosen to come back pretty much every year, one speaks highly of them, but also speaks very highly of the prestige that the show now has," Kelly said.
The airshow is scheduled to last from 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Atlantic City Airshow, also known as Thunder over the Boardwalk, is Atlantic City's single largest free event on the summer calendar and the largest airshow of its kind.
The airshow looks to attract the second highest amount of people to the resort this year.
The historic dual casino openings of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Ocean Resort Casino on June 28 will probably finish the year at No. 1.
Based on unofficial traffic figures provided by the South Jersey Transportation Authority from the Atlantic City Expressway Pleasantville Toll Plaza, 818,255 toll-paying vehicles went into and out of the resort between June 27 and July 8.
A beach concert with Sam Hunt attracted close to 30,000 on July 1.
Last summer, Grammy-winning artist Pink headlined a concert that organizers said drew close to 50,000 people to Atlantic City.
In 2013, officials have estimated the crowd for the Miss America "Show Us Your Shoes" parade at 100,000.
The Atlantic City Police Department plans to have a sufficient contingent of officers both in uniform and in plainclothes working during the 2018 Atlantic City Airshow, according to spokesman Kevin Fair.
Last year, things went well with the opening of Intelligence Logistics Electronic Surveillance or ACHILES, Fair said.
"We have plans in place for families that are separated, which happens every year. We hope the weather cooperates and allows for a great show," Fair said.
Parking is available throughout the city. Parking rates are subject to change. Space is subject to availability. Early arrival is recommended, according to the event's website.
Spectators are being asked to protect themselves with sunscreen, to wear light clothing in the hot water, to bring snacks and water to stay refreshed and to bring sunglasses to see the planes and protect their eyes.
Cameras, binoculars, beach accessories, chairs, umbrellas, hats and bathing suits are welcomed on the beach,
If you bring a portable radio, you can tune it to WPG-FM 104.1 or WPG-AM 1450 AM to hear all of the commentary for the show.