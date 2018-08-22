ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Airshow 2018 was good enough reason Wednesday for Gaetano Nicosia of Pennsylvania, to take the day off from his job as a carpenter at the University of Pennsylvania.
Nicosia, 59, of Ridley, Delaware County, decided to attend the airshow for the first time, since it offered him a chance to spend a day on the beach with his son, Joey Nicosia, 29, of South Philadelphia.
"I have always been fascinated by airplanes, and I have been wanting to come for years," said the elder Nicosia, who added he used to catch the Army versus Navy college football game just to see the flybys, which would last about 5 seconds.
The Atlantic City Airshow, also known as Thunder Over the Boardwalk, is Atlantic City's single largest free event on the resort summer calendar and the largest airshow of its kind.
Airshow crowds Wednesday were estimated at "Upwards of 400,000 to a half a million people, which is great for mid-week," according to Larry Sieg, Director of Communications and Marketing with the Casino Redevelopment Authority. In 2017, the city's Chamber of Commerce estimated airshow visitors at 400,000.
The airshow looks to have attracted the second highest number of people to the resort this year. And, for a city that saw 24.1 million visitors in 2017, the airshow draw Wednesday meant a potentially big boost to the city's economy.
"The airshow will perhaps act as a catalyst for those thinking about a trip to A.C. to see the new properties. This should, in turn, positively impact room revenue, food and beverage and possibly gaming revenue as well, allowing for a complete destination experience," said Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University.
Last year's 24.1 million tourist visits to the resort marked a 1.2 percent decrease from the previous year’s 24.4 million, accordinging to a report from the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University.
However, officials believe 2018 could be a rebound year because of events like the airshow. The 2017 total represents the lowest number of visits since 1982, when there were 22.9 million visits, according to the report.
"Additionally, those who already planned to visit Atlantic City for the airshow will certainly be inclined to check out the new properties in town as well, once again generating incremental revenues," Pandit said.
The historic dual openings of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino on June 28 will probably not be beat for the rest of this year and likely will finish at No. 1 for tourists visits, according to traffic data released this summer.
Based on unofficial traffic figures provided by the South Jersey Transportation Authority from the Atlantic City Expressway Pleasantville Toll Plaza, 818,255 toll-paying vehicles went into and out of the resort between June 27 and July 8, the first 12 days those two casinos were open.
Last summer, Grammy-winning artist Pink headlined a concert organizers said drew close to 50,000 people to Atlantic City.
In 2013, officials estimated the crowd for the Miss America Show Us Your Shoes Parade at 100,000.
An estimated 400,000 to 500,000 visitors and residents flocked Wednesday to the Boardwalk and the beach to see lightning-fast fighter jets and to hear their head-throbbing roar during the 16th annual airshow.
The show featured everything from the GEICO Skytypers, who maneuvered World War II-era aircraft, to the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army's official aerial parachute demonstration team, to the U.S. Air Force's official air demonstration team, the Thunderbirds, who flew F-16s.
The demonstration the Skytypers did last year at the airshow was the same one it had been doing for last four or five seasons, according to Brenda Little, the Skytypers' public affairs officer.
Wednesday's show was a brand new flight demonstration, Little said.
"This was the 12th show out of a 15-show season. This was our twelfth show, but our first time in Atlantic City (this year)," Little said.
Lew and Julie Taylor, of Philadelphia, came to the Airshow for the first time and brought their children, Savannah, 4, and Quentin, 18 months.
Lew Taylor, 28, said he used to come to the Airshow with his father annually. The last few years, Taylor has been busy working and hasn't been able to. His wife grew up on an Air Force base.
The Taylors left the home at 5:30 a.m. to arrive in the resort at 6:30 a.m. Lew Taylor was off on Wednesday from his job working for Aramark Corp., but his wife, Julie Taylor, 42, took off from her administrative coordinator position with the School of Medicine at Temple University.
"This is our first one together... I've been to a few, so I knew it would be enjoyable," Lew Taylor said. "I think his (Quentin's) first words were airplane."
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds performed for what is believed to be the first time in Atlantic City, making the show not just a national, but an international airshow, according to Joseph D. Kelly, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.
"We have always had the Army Golden Knights and, traditionally, the Thunderbirds. The fact that they have chosen to come back pretty much every year, one, speaks highly of them, but also speaks very highly of the prestige that the show now has," Kelly said.