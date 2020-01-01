Polar plunges set for New Year’s Day: Atlantic City, Ocean City, Margate and Brigantine all will hold polar plunges Wednesday, attracting hundreds of people to the region's beaches on a cold winter's day.
Will the Somers Point plastic bag ban make a difference?: “I feel that it is a necessity,” said Florence Straubmuller, of Linwood, while shopping at Acme recently. Straubmuller said too many bags are floating in the ocean. “Looking at the future, if we don’t do something about it, it will be catastrophic.”
Robert Turkavage switches to Democrat for 2nd District congressional race: President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press, the intelligence community and his mishandling of national security convinced him to make the switch about two weeks ago, Turkavage said.
NJ minimum wage up to $11 an hour New Year's Day: Across the U.S., 21 states will raise their minimum wage this year, including several to $12 an hour or more. The minimum wage rose to $15 an hour for all workers in New York City as of Tuesday.
Father Judge hits layup in final 5 seconds to deal Pleasantville its first defeat: The Greyhounds suffered their first loss of the season in the Bernie McCracken Memorial championship game at Wildwood's Boardwalk Basketball Classic.
