The hit play “To Kill a Mockingbird” is busting out of Broadway — and dunking at Madison Square Garden.
For one night only in February, the stage adaptation of Harper Lee's iconic book will be performed exclusively for 18,000 public school children free of charge at the home of the New York Knicks and Rangers, The Associated Press has learned.
The move marks the first time a Broadway play has been performed at the venue nicknamed “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” which has hosted concerts by the Beatles and Billy Joel, boxing bouts between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali and “The Concert for Bangladesh” in 1971.
The play's usual Broadway home is the 1,435-seat Shubert Theatre, where it is routinely sold out and commands an average ticket price of $162. But on Feb. 26, thousands of middle and high school students from all five boroughs will get to see it for free, courtesy of the Scott Rudin-led production and James L. Dolan, the executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company. The tickets are being distributed by the city's education department.
Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2 years in racketeering case: The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years in prison Wednesday for his entanglement with a violent street gang that fueled his rise to fame, but was spared a much harsher possible sentence because of his extraordinary decision to become a star witness for prosecutors.
The 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, could have been sentenced to decades in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
He has already served 13 months and will be released in late 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.