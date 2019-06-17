The senior faceoff specialist won a program record and state-leading 301 faceoffs. He won 77 percent of his faceoff attempts and had a team-leading 156 ground balls. He finished his career with a program-record 765 faceoff wins. Kroeger will play lacrosse next season at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
