Kroeger Lacrosse Player of the Year

Billy Kroeger, Ocean City High School lacrosse team, is the Press of Atlantic City lacrosse player of the year, Friday June 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The senior faceoff specialist won a program record and state-leading 301 faceoffs. He won 77 percent of his faceoff attempts and had a team-leading 156 ground balls. He finished his career with a program-record 765 faceoff wins. Kroeger will play lacrosse next season at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

