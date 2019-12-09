Faith Slimmer

Soccer Player of the Year Faith Slimmer is a junior at Ocean City High School Wednesday Nov 27, 2019. She improved greatly from last season, leading her team to capture the state Group III title for the first time in program history.Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The junior scored 35 goals and had 28 assists to lead Ocean City to its first state Group III championship. Slimmer, who had 14 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore, helped the Red Raiders capture the South Jersey Group III, the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and the CAL National Division titles this fall. She holds the program record for career goals (70) and assists (46).

