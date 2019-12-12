Gabe Paz

Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Gabe Paz is a senior at Oakcrest. He led his team the sectional finals and the captured the CAL Tournament title over St. Augustine . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The senior scored a team-leading 27 goals, including the game-winner in overtime to beat St. Augustine Prep to capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title. Paz, who added 16 assists, led the Falcons (18-4-1) to their best finish in program history, which included a trip to the South Jersey Group II finals. Paz finished his career with 43 goals and 32 assists.

