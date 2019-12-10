Jenna Crawford is POY Girls Tennis

Cedar Creek's Jenna Crawford: Girls Tennis All-Stars: The Press All Stars Player of the Year. Nov.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Jenna Crawford became Cedar Creek’s first Cape Atlantic League Champion this year after a three-set battle with teammate and fellow All Star Charisse Tigrado. Crawford was 28-2 overall and undefeated in the regular season at the second singles position for the Pirates.

