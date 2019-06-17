The junior scored 100-plus goals for the second consecutive season. She finished with 105 goals to go with 37 assists for a CAL-leading 142 points. Sides, a team captain, scored 290 goals and added 115 assists for 405 points throughout her three-year career.

