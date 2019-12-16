Maitland Demand

Southern Regional High School field hockey player Maitland Demand, The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year Monday Nov 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Returning first-team Press All-Star who led the Rams to their third straight Shore Conference A South title. Demand, a center midfielder and four-year starter, broke Southern single season and career scoring records this season. She was named the A South Player of the Year. She’ll play for Division I University of Louisville next year.

