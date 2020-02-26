The NFL moved closer to labor peace for another decade early Wednesday when player representatives voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners that includes a 17-game season to the full union membership.
A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for it to go into effect this year.
After nearly four hours of meetings between player reps and members of the NFL's negotiating committee Tuesday in Indianapolis, the 32 team reps spent several more hours discussing the deal. They then gave the nod for all NFL Players Association members to make the final decision.
Penn State gives Franklin $38.2M extension: Penn State football coach James Franklin is guaranteed at least $38.2 million over the length of a new six-year contract that runs through 2025.
The contract was agreed to by Franklin and approved by Penn State's Board of Trustees in December. Terms of the agreement were announced Wednesday.
The 48-year-old Franklin will earn $5.4 million next year, plus a retention bonus of $300,000 if he is still coach on Dec. 31. His salary rises every season, topping out at $6.5 million, with a $500,000 retention bonus in 2025. Franklin also is guaranteed a $1 million annual loan toward life insurance.
Baseball
Yankes' Stanton likely to miss opening day: Oft-injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf.
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was injured near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain.
This was the second straight day New York announced an injury to one of its stars. Pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season, the team said Tuesday.
Hockey
Blues' Bouwmeester done for season: St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play in the regular season or in the playoffs.
General manager Doug Armstrong made the announcement Wednesday.
In a news conference at the Enterprise Center, Bouwmeester spoke to reporters for the first time since he collapsed on the bench in the first period during a game at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11.
"It was a scary thing, but its been going pretty good lately," he said. “We'll continue to evaluate things as it goes. I'm at the point now where I feel pretty good.”
Laviolette to coach Team USA at world hockey championships: Peter Laviolette is returning to the bench after being selected as the coach of the United States men's national team competing at the world hockey championships in May.
The move was announced by USA Hockey on Wednesday, and comes seven weeks after Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators.
Laviolette ranks 16th in NHL wins with 637 covering four teams over 18 seasons, including the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. He also coached the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers.
Basketball
Hornets' Monk suspended indefinitely for drug violation: Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
The suspension begins with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.
The third-year reserve from Kentucky is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.