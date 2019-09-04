Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Pleasantville (1-0) at Haddonfield (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Haddonfield is the defending South Jersey Group II champion. The Bulldawgs beat Pleasantville twice last season - 20-7 in the regular season and 28-7 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals. Pleasantville opened with a 27-18 win over Salem. Senior linebacker Ernest Howard made 14 tackles in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.