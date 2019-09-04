Pleasantvile Salem Football

Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team in the season opener in Pleasantville, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Pleasantville (1-0) at Haddonfield (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Haddonfield is the defending South Jersey Group II champion. The Bulldawgs beat Pleasantville twice last season - 20-7 in the regular season and 28-7 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals. Pleasantville opened with a 27-18 win over Salem. Senior linebacker Ernest Howard made 14 tackles in the win.

