Pleasantville (1-1) at Lower Cape May (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday (98.7)

Senior linebacker/running back Ernest Howard leads Pleasantville with 142 rushing yards and 18 tackles. Lower Cape May comes off a 29-12 win over Riverside.

