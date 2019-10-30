102619_spt_buenafootball 40.jpg

Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Pleasantville (6-1) at Middle Township (4-3)

6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)

With a win, Pleasantville will clinch its first outright league title in 42 years. Greyhounds senior linebacker/running back Ernest Howard has rushed for 340 yards and seven touchdowns and made 64 tackles. Middle running back/linebacker Karl Giulian has rushed for 430 yards and made 43 tackles.

