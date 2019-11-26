Pleasantville (8-2) at Ocean City (8-3)
10 a.m. Thursday (106.7 FM)
Rivalry: Ocean City leads 50-42-6
2018 result: Pleasantville 20, Ocean City 7
Why this game is special: These schools first met in 1917. The winner receives the Mike Slaveski-Bob Thomas Memorial Award. This award is named after the late coaches Slaveski (Ocean City) and Thomas (Pleasantville).
Inside the game: This game should be on the most entertaining contests Thursday. Pleasantville comes off a 22-0 loss to Camden in the Central Jersey Group II semifinals. Ocean City comes off a 28-0 loss to Shawnee in the South Jersey Group IV final. Pleasantville senior linebacker/running back Ernest Howard has rushed for seven touchdowns and averages nearly nine tackles per game. Senior wide receiver Keon Henry and running back Joshua Kotokpo also spark the Greyhounds offense. Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown for 1,264 yards and 19 touchdowns. Jake Inserra (76 tackles) and Brad Jamison (62 tackles) lead the Ocean City defense.
