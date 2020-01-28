Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville

Atlantic City's Stephan Fredricks, 10, has a shot blocked by Pleasantville's Elijah Jones, 33, and Narquise Mcienqum, 15, in the second quarter of the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Pleasantville (7-8) vs. Atlantic City (12-3)

1:30 p.m. Sunday

This is the Battle by the Bay’s traditional finale. Pleasantville got its first win over Atlantic City since 2008 with last season’s 77-75 win. Atlantic City leads the Battle by the Bay series 17-7.

