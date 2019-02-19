These teams have already played twice this season. Wildwood Catholic has won both previous meetings – 90-68 on Dec. 20 at Wildwood Catholic and 75-66 on Jan. 21 at Pleasantville. Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11. The Crusaders rely on junior Division 1 prospects Taj Thweatt 21 ppg) and Jahlil White (18.6 ppg). Juniors swing man Jacob Hopping (13.4 ppg) provides perimeter shooting and has been a clutch player. Senior Jake McGonigle is underrated at point guard. Pleasantville is ranked No.8 in The Elite 11. The Greyhounds feature a trip of 1,000-point career scorers in Jalen Freeman, Sahmir Jones and Jacob Valeus. This is Pleasantville's third trip to the semifinals in the past four years. The Greyhounds haven't played in a CAL final since 1995. In addition to last season, Wildwood Catholic also won the 2014 CAL tournament.
Sports Editor