Pleasantville (7) at St. Augustine (2)
6 p.m.
Tournament history: Pleasantville is 3-4 in four previous appearances. The Hermits have won the tournament three times (2015-17) and are 14-5 in eight previous appearances.
Inside the game: Pleasantville (12-11) enters the tournament playing as well as it has all season. The Greyhounds have won four straight. Senior guard Issa Baker-Toombs has sank six 3-pointers in each of his last three games. St. Augustine (19-4) relies on 6-foot-8 forward Matt Delaney, who can not only score inside but also step out and sink perimeter shots. Sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson is capable of penetrating defences to create shots for himself and teammates.
