Elijah Jones scored 25 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots to lead the winning Greyhounds. Noel Gonzalez and Julio Sanchez each scored 14. Rahim Muhammed scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Landon Shivers led Atlantic Christian with 25.

Atlantic Christian 9 22 6 19 – 56

Pleasantville 18 25 25 15 – 83

AC – Noble 7, Glancy 4, Shivers 25, Poland 16, Tridente 2, Vagel 2

PV – Jones 25, McLoughlin 12, Veleus 3, Gonzalez 14, Sanchez 14, Muhammed 9, Mitchell 6

