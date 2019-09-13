Pleasantville Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

The Pleasantville Board of Education is calling for bids for temporary heating and cooling systems at the North Main Street School. Bid forms, specifications and contracts are on file at Remington & Vernick Engineers, 845 North Main St., Pleasantville. Bids will be read 11 a.m. Sept. 17.

