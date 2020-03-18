Pleasantville

Members of the Pleasantville High School boys track and field team pose with the state Group II championship trophy at Central Regional H.S. on Saturday, June 2, 2018. 

Sprinter Sahmir Jones and distance runner Quentin Bundt led the Greyhounds to the state Group II championship. Jones won the 100- and 400-meter dashes and finished second in the 2000.

