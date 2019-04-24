The Greyhounds excelled at the Woodbury Relays, winning every race they entered last Saturday.  

Pleasantville's distance medley relay team at Woodbury Relays 2019

The Pleasantville High School boys won the Group II distance medley relay at the Woodbury Relays on Saturday. The Greyhounds’ Irvin Marable, Jensen Nunez, Quentin Bundy and Gabriel Moronta finished in 10 minutes, 59.99 seconds. Below, one of the watches that are awarded to the winners.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments