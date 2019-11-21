10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game: Micah Tennant, of Atlantic City, was shot during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game Friday evening. “Micah was a vibrant, beautiful child with a kind and pure spirit,” Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell said of the Uptown Complex School fifth-grader who succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.
Pleasantville's playoff run ends with loss to Camden in game resumed after shooting: The Pleasantville High School football team will not finish this season with a playoff championship. But these Greyhounds will be remembered for their toughness and strength.
Eagles try to ease Pleasantville's heartache: "It was really tough to play football today," Pleasantville High School running back/linebacker Ernest Howard said. The team, which was given the chance to play the resumed Central Jersey Group II semifinal playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field, gave their all in honor of friends and loved ones.
Could Atlantic City become a model for urban transformation? Back-to-back sessions at Wednesday's annual New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference focused on the steps the city has taken to correct systemic, long-standing issues that have stifled progress for decades.
Stockton union rallies over stalled contract, begins vote to authorize strike: The voting began as union members held a rally before the larger-than-life replica of the Declaration of Independence at the main campus.
With a state law requiring the district to take action and members of the community expressing concerns, the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education created a compromise in its latest version of the district’s proposed policy for transgender students that was debuted at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
