Gunfire erupted Nov. 15 during the third quarter of a playoff football game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools. Police said Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, shot at 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who was seated in the bleachers. Abdullah was injured, as were an unidentified 15-year-old and 10-year-old Micah Tennant, of Atlantic City. Tennant died from his injuries Nov. 20. Apart from Wyatt and Abdullah, four others were charged in the events of that night. Pleasantville and Camden finished their game five days later at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

