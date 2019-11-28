Playground Pier

Playground Pier on Atlantic City Boardwalk Monday Nov 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

What is going on with Playground Pier? “It’s like a ghost town in here,” said Diane Washburne, of Poughkeepsie, New York. She said in its current state, the Playground did not “vaguely resemble” the bustling retail and dining destination she remembered from a few years ago.

Pleasantville shooting suspect and others to be kept in jail, judge orders Children and a full-time job were not reason enough to keep Alvin Wyatt, the alleged shooter at a Pleasantville High School football game that killed a 10-year old Atlantic City child, out of jail until trial.

Sister Jean's Kitchen making comeback at St. Monica's in Atlantic City Rev. John Scotland, executive director the nonprofit that operated the closed soup kitchen, said the group is "very hopeful" that it will be able to reestablish itself in the new location in about a year.

Cape May County couple inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame Joe and Anne Salvatore were inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame last month for their efforts in the curation and preservation of Cape May's historical landmarks.

Following shooting, Pleasantville returns to field for one last game The Pleasantville High School football team will play one more game in their annual Thanksgiving Day rival contest against Ocean City Thursday morning. The Greyhounds will relish the opportunity, after an emotional and harrowing two weeks.

Pleasantville's Marlon Leslie #8 attempts a pass against Cedar Creek's during the first half of high school football game at Plesaantville High School Friday Oct 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

