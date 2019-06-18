Good evening to Pleasantville High School’s administration, teachers, parents, friends, and fellow students.
My name is Khushi Shah and I am the Salutatorian of the graduating class of 2019. Tonight I want to first congratulate you on all you have achieved over the past four years here at Pleasantville High School. Conrad Hilton once said, “Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.” Even though we are going on our separate paths into the future, we all are bound to make mistakes along the way. My message is this, keep looking forward, work past any obstacles thrown in your way. Not everything you do will turn out the way you hoped. At first, treat these experiences for what they are - learning experiences. Then get moving, try again another way, don’t quit until you get to where you want to be.
We all have chosen different paths from this point forward. Remember failure is instructive. The person who really thinks learns just as much from their failures as from their successes. When you make mistakes it makes you want to work even harder, so remember that as you embark on your future. It’s going to take work, mistakes will be made, and changes will come about that you didn’t expect. These are the very things that should make you work harder to achieve the goals that you have set for yourself. Never forget how special you really are. Finally, remember this, the greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try one more time.
In closing, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the significant people in my life. First, I would like to thank my parents because without them I would be lost. They have been there for me every time I needed them. Without their guidance and support, I would not be here talking in front of you tonight. I love you both so much! I would also like to give thanks to all my teachers, mainly Ms. Johnston and Mr. Gray. Whenever I felt like giving up, they always motivated me to keep going. They are completely selfless and have been there for me over these last two years, regardless of the circumstances. I appreciate it so much and I have so much love for you. And last, I would like to thank my friends, especially Sharina Gomez and Nairobi Dunson. They always know how to comfort me when I am feeling down. They made my four years here at Pleasantville amazing. You mean the world to me and I love you so much!
Congratulations to my fellow graduates - Class of 2019!