Good evening and welcome administrators, teachers, parents, friends, and fellow students...
I am Jennifer Ozoria the valedictorian for the class of 2019! As we sit here this evening we are celebrating the fact that we made it through high school. This year we have struggled through our classes, college applications, financial applications, and wondering if we should we stay here for our families, or should we go out on our own. At the end of tonight’s graduation ceremony, when we throw our caps into the air, this part of our lives will be over, and nobody knows exactly what's to come next. These past four years, filled with happiness, tears, anger, and laughter, has brought us all here together for the last time. It's funny how we complained so much about wanting to leave this school and go on with our lives, but now that the time has come we question if we’re ready for that. No one can predict the future and we are entering a time in our lives of great change and uncertainty.
Many of you have received full rides to good schools and a lot of you have received scholarships that helped ease the financial burden of college. Many of you are ready to enter the workforce or learn a trade. As you enter the real world, it's okay not to know what’s ahead. It’s perfectly natural to experience fear and excitement right now, but stay on the path that will fulfill your dreams. Don't ever stop believing in yourself. We've gotten this far and now we must all continue the journey into our own futures.
I have shared many special memories with you in and out of school. It is with a heavy heart that I must say seniors, our time has finally come. Richard Rohr once said “Setting out is always a leap of faith, a risk in the deepest sense of the term, and yet an adventure, too. The familiar and the habitual are so falsely reassuring, and most of us make our homes there permanently. The new is always by definition unfamiliar and untested, so God, life, destiny, suffering have to give us a push--usually a big one--or we will not go.”
In closing, there are a few special people I need to thank. Thank you to my mom and my step dad who always motivated me, believed in me, and love me. This is all for you and the amazing things to come! I love you both! Thank you to my siblings for being a girl’s best friend and experiencing the crazy moments with me and to my big brother Steven. You are my biggest role model and I couldn’t be more proud to call you my brother! To my friends, thank you for sticking by me and sharing memories that I will cherish forever! To Mr. Gary Gray for always having such a kind heart and making me see the good in every situation. To Ms. Susan Johnston for knowing me inside and out. Whenever I was having a bad day, entering her classroom would change my bad mood into a good one instantly. To Mr.Clark, Mr. Rullan, and Sgt Mack, I give the three of you a big thanks for embedding in me the qualities I needed to become a leader. You all have challenged me to better myself and have always been my go-tos for any obstacles I might encounter. These past four years have been a roller coaster ride, but I am so glad to have been through it with you all. Thank you!