The Pleasantville High School boys basketball team couldn’t have started more impressively Sunday night.
Elijah Jones scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Pleasantville to a 93-66 win over Ocean City in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Sunday night.
The Greyhounds (2-0) outscored Ocean City 23-2 in the game’s first five minutes.
The 6-foot-8 Jones scored 10 points during this stretch, while Marquise McLoughlin sank a pair of 3-pointers. McLoughlin, a 6-0 senior, finished the game 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and scored a game-high 27.
Noel Gonzalez added 17 points and four steals for Pleasantville.
Gannon Brady led Ocean City (1-1) with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
Pleasantville 25 14 34 20 – 93
Ocean City 11 15 26 14 – 66
PV – Muhammad 6, McLoughlin 27, Rosado 6, Gonzalez 17, Jones 25, Sanchez 8, Valeus 3, Mitchell 1
OC – Finnegan 9, Brady 27, Repetti 8, Jamison 4, Rhodes 10, Hoag 2, Rauner 2, Rebock 2, Drain 2
