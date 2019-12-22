The Pleasantville High School boys basketball team couldn’t have started more impressively Sunday night.

Elijah Jones scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Pleasantville to a 93-66 win over Ocean City in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Sunday night.

The Greyhounds (2-0) outscored Ocean City 23-2 in the game’s first five minutes.

The 6-foot-8 Jones scored 10 points during this stretch, while Marquise McLoughlin sank a pair of 3-pointers. McLoughlin, a 6-0 senior, finished the game 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and scored a game-high 27.

Noel Gonzalez added 17 points and four steals for Pleasantville.

Gannon Brady led Ocean City (1-1) with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Pleasantville 25 14 34 20 – 93

Ocean City 11 15 26 14 – 66

PV – Muhammad 6, McLoughlin 27, Rosado 6, Gonzalez 17, Jones 25, Sanchez 8, Valeus 3, Mitchell 1

OC – Finnegan 9, Brady 27, Repetti 8, Jamison 4, Rhodes 10, Hoag 2, Rauner 2, Rebock 2, Drain 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments