The Rev. Willie Francois hoped to fill the pews of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the streets of Pleasantville with a message of educational equality in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday, he brought together community members from his church and others for the city's first Martin Luther King Day march, which followed the annual service at the church.
Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky representa a small borough, but on Friday, he will be among fewer than 100 mayors -- most from big cities -- in the White House with President Donald Trump. It's his third annual visit with Trump, he said, coinciding with the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington, D.C.
The College Board launched the AP Capstone Diploma in 2014 to teach students how to be good analytical thinkers, researchers and writers. It's a skill the organization found students in higher education were lacking, and local schools, such as Egg Harbor Township, are getting on board.
Professional actor Leonard Dozier, of Egg Harbor City, returns to South Jersey stage to perform "The Mountaintop" at 8 p.m. Friday at the Celebrity Theater of the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. "The Mountaintop" is a play that evokes the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final hours before his assassination April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team staved off a Cedar Creek comeback to beat the Pirates 53-48 on Monday afternoon in Linwood. With the win, Mainland (9-4) took over sole possession of first place in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division.
