Keeping the roads free of white while staying green: The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tricky traveling on the roads and icy sidewalks means salt spreaders will stay busy, but that comes with an environmental cost.
What's next for Caesars, Eldorado now that shareholders have approved merger? The Federal Trade Commission will be the first regulatory body to review the details of the $17.3 billion merger that would create the United States’ largest owner and operator of gaming assets with nearly 60 properties in 18 states.
Pleasantville marches to end gun violence after fatal shooting of 10-year-old: More than 100 people marched Saturday afternoon from Woodland Avenue Park to the field. It was a march for peace, organizers and participants said, and an effort to put a stop to gun violence and to start healing the trauma caused by last week's shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game.
Byers' record 10 touchdowns lift St. Joe over Morris Catholic: St. Joseph High School senior running back Jada Byers played the game of his life in the top-seeded Wildcats’ 76-22 win over fourth-seeded Morris Catholic in the state Non-Public II semifinal Saturday, scoring 10 touchdowns to set a new state single-game record.
Mainland's Antczak finishes second at Meet of Champions: Kevin Antczak covered the 3.1-mile course at Holmdel Park in 15 minutes, 29 seconds, the best showing by a Cape-Atlantic League boy since Greg Hughes of Mainland finished second in 2003.
Truex, Wentz both hurt by their pit crews: NASCAR drivers and NFL quarterbacks are only as good as their supporting casts, sports columnist David Weinberg explains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.