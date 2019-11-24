Avalon PW Winter Prep

William Macomber, director of Avalon public works, displays treated salt the borough will use this winter to treat icy streets. The sweet mix salt is a combination of sodium and calcium and works in temperatures a low as -15° and is more eco-friendly. Avalon public works busily preparing preparing their plowing and salting equipment for the upcoming winter season. Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Keeping the roads free of white while staying green: The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tricky traveling on the roads and icy sidewalks means salt spreaders will stay busy, but that comes with an environmental cost.

What's next for Caesars, Eldorado now that shareholders have approved merger? The Federal Trade Commission will be the first regulatory body to review the details of the $17.3 billion merger that would create the United States’ largest owner and operator of gaming assets with nearly 60 properties in 18 states. 

Pleasantville marches to end gun violence after fatal shooting of 10-year-old: More than 100 people marched Saturday afternoon from Woodland Avenue Park to the field. It was a march for peace, organizers and participants said, and an effort to put a stop to gun violence and to start healing the trauma caused by last week's shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game. 

Byers' record 10 touchdowns lift St. Joe over Morris Catholic: St. Joseph High School senior running back Jada Byers played the game of his life in the top-seeded Wildcats’ 76-22 win over fourth-seeded Morris Catholic in the state Non-Public II semifinal Saturday, scoring 10 touchdowns to set a new state single-game record

Mainland's Antczak finishes second at Meet of Champions: Kevin Antczak covered the 3.1-mile course at Holmdel Park in 15 minutes, 29 seconds, the best showing by a Cape-Atlantic League boy since Greg Hughes of Mainland finished second in 2003.

Truex, Wentz both hurt by their pit crews: NASCAR drivers and NFL quarterbacks are only as good as their supporting casts, sports columnist David Weinberg explains.

Oh, what a beating! Toyota on a tear entering Cup finale

Martin Truex Jr. waits in the garage for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice to begin on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Truex is one of four drivers racing for the series championship. (AP Photo/David Grahm)

