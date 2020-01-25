Pleasantville Mayor Tweedle announces he won't seek reelection: Tweedle, 72, a Democrat who first entered public service in the city in 1988, made the announcement Thursday night at the city’s Regular Democratic Club meeting, he said.
Kylee Watson's big 2nd half helps Mainland edge Middle: One day after she was named a McDonald’s All-American, Watson scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a 40-38 win over Middle Township in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.
Atlantic City Council, mayor clash over recreation, senior services: The mayor and council went back and forth over the details of an ordinance that would have resulted in a city division with 241 employees, many of them part-time and seasonal.
Brian Fitzherbert drops out of 2nd District race, David Richter may switch districts: The announcements came as U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, preparing for Tuesday's rally with President Donald Trump in Wildwood, has garnered endorsements from GOP party chairs, state legislators and local leaders throughout the district.
Route 47 closing frustrates Middle Township officials, businesses: For small businesses like Steve’s Cafe 47 on Delsea Drive, margins are slim. So owner Steve Oliver is not looking forward to having the road leading past the restaurant closed until late spring.
