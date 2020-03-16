Due to the current situation regarding regarding COVID-19, all municipal buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.
Employees are expected to report as scheduled to their work areas. Any employee unable to work due to personal issues stemming for the COVID-19 outbreak is urged to report same to their supervisor for accommodations.
Signs will be posted instructing the public in need of assistance to call 609-484-3600 to be directed to be specific department they need.
