THANKS AT NORTH MAIN STREET SCHOOL

Pleasantville's North Main Street School third-graders pose with new backpacks donated from alumni Jonathan Diego, an attorney in Atlantic City, as part of the school's Thanks for Giving assembly on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Kneeling in front are Isabella Toral and Thurai-Yaa Chapman. In the back from left are Yusef Long, Juan Diaz-Vasquez, Kathleen Diplan, J'Najj GRant, and Johnathan Price.

The North Main Street Elementary School is hosting their Thanks for Giving Celebration is at 9:30 a.m. on November 26th. Elementary students will be showing their appreciation to those organizations and individuals that have generously donated playground equipment, school supplies, food baskets and more over the last year. The school’s principal will be present for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground. In preparation for the day, students will be reciting poetry, writing thank you letters and creating posters honoring the donors.

