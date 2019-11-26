The North Main Street Elementary School is hosting their Thanks for Giving Celebration is at 9:30 a.m. on November 26th. Elementary students will be showing their appreciation to those organizations and individuals that have generously donated playground equipment, school supplies, food baskets and more over the last year. The school’s principal will be present for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground. In preparation for the day, students will be reciting poetry, writing thank you letters and creating posters honoring the donors.
