Second- and third-graders at North Main Street School in Pleasantville were surprised Tuesday with the gift of new backpacks filled with school supplies. The donation was made by Jonathan Diego, who graduated from the school in 1979 as a sixth-grader. He is a retired chief prosecutor and special counsel at a local law firm in Atlantic City. Diego said his philosophy is ‘Whatever we have that’s positive in our life we should put towards giving back.’ He said it was appropriate to provide a day of service in remembrance of 9/11. Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy said students showed appreciation to the Diego family and the local Bar Association with thank you notes. Shown are Mark Santanello, from Pleasantville School District; Diego; McGaney-Guy; and police Capt. Frank Balles and Deputy Chief James William, who helped hand out the backpacks.