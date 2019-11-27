Embiid, Wentz share fans' frustrations: Wentz had no sooner delivered a clunker for the Eagles than Embiid topped him by tossing a shutout for the 76ers at Toronto on Monday night.
'That’s too much panic for fireworks': On Nov. 15, three people were shot in what officials called a targeted attack during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game. Witness recall the shooting at the game in their own words.
Statewide group mobilizes South Jersey leaders to correct school segregation: In New Jersey, where studies show 25% of school districts are extremely segregated, a statewide group is urging legislators to change policies to create more integrated districts.
State, nation to see record-breaking travel over Thanksgiving holiday: About 1.4 million New Jersey residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more, which is an increase of 2.7% from 2018, said Tracy Noble, manager of public and government affairs for AAA-Mid Atlantic.
Thanksgiving football preview: The high school football season is drawing to a close for nearly all teams with a Thanksgiving rivalry contest. In some cases, the rivalry dates back nearly 100 years.
