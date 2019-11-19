The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that Pleasantville and Camden high school footballs teams will resume their game on Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game stopped in the third quarter after a shooting that wounded three.
A proposed hotel in Beach Haven has stirred up residents to argue against the project, but others say it will do nothing but benefit the town.
A U.S. Army National Guard veteran was given a mortgage-free home in Egg Harbor Township made possible by the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo bank.
Atlantic City High School underwent more than $1 million in upgrades that included bathroom renovations, an updated television studio and security upgrades.
At news conference Monday, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the team would get one positive gain and then take a few steps back.
