Gabroel Moronta, Jr.; Quentin Bundy, Sr.; Benjamin Clark, Sr; and Kinderson Cajuste, Sr.

The Greyhounds won the South Jersey Group II championship.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments