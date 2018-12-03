The senior had a team-leading 26 assists and scored 20 goals. Irias, who finished his career with 63 goals and 53 assists, is the first player in school history to reach 50-plus goals and 50-plus assists to end a career.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments