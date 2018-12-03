The senior had a team-leading 26 assists and scored 20 goals. Irias, who finished his career with 63 goals and 53 assists, is the first player in school history to reach 50-plus goals and 50-plus assists to end a career.
Sports Editor
The senior had a team-leading 26 assists and scored 20 goals. Irias, who finished his career with 63 goals and 53 assists, is the first player in school history to reach 50-plus goals and 50-plus assists to end a career.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Whenever Nicholas Huba posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.