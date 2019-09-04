Head coach: Jim Bucko (17th season)

Last season's record: 14-8

Outlook: Contender — With a solid mix of youth and experience, the Greyhounds expect to compete for the CAL American title.

Key players: Rosa Gil-Hernandez, Sr.; Shania Watkins, Sr.; Yancely Hernandez, Sr.

