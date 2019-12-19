Pleasantville Girls

Coach: Aminah Davis

Last Season’s Record: 1-20

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Shania Watkins, 5-8, Sr., G; Elycia Sanchez, 5-3, Sr., G; Llexis Keiph, 5-9, Jr., F; Nadja Cherry, 5-7, So., G; Mitcheve Mathriun, 5-9, Sr., F; Khaliyah Harakin, 5-7, Fr., G; Ke-Najia Jamison, 5-10, Fr., C.

Outlook: The Greyhounds are young but tall. Watkins and Keiph each averaged 10 rebounds, while Sanchez averaged four steals last season. Keiph averaged 10 rebounds a game. Mathriun averaged two blocks and three steals a game.

