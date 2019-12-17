021619_spt_pvillebb

Pleasantville's Elijah Jones #33 drives to the basket against St. Joe's Malik Bailey #1, left and Jordan Stafford #13, right during the first half of boys basketball game at Pleasantville High School Friday Feb 15, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Pleasantville

Coach: Butch Warner

Last season’s record: 20-9

2019-20 prediction: Contender

Key players: Elijah Jones, 6-8, Jr., F; Alejandro Rosado, 63, Jr., F; Michee Valeus, 5-11, Jr., G; Noel Gonzalez, 5-11, Jr., G; Julio Sanchez, 5-8, Sr., G; Ibn Mitchell, 6-0, Fr., G; Narquise McGloughlin, 6-1, Sr., G; Julio Sanchez, 5-8, Sr., G; Anthony Nunez, 6-4, Jr., F.

Outlook: Pleasantville graduated a number of standouts but should still contend for a spot in the Cape-Atlantic League tournament. Jones has plenty of potential. Gonzalez impressed as a sophomore last season. The Greyhounds may be inconsistent on offense, but will on a stingy defense.

