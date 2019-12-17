Pleasantville
Coach: Butch Warner
Last season’s record: 20-9
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Elijah Jones, 6-8, Jr., F; Alejandro Rosado, 63, Jr., F; Michee Valeus, 5-11, Jr., G; Noel Gonzalez, 5-11, Jr., G; Julio Sanchez, 5-8, Sr., G; Ibn Mitchell, 6-0, Fr., G; Narquise McGloughlin, 6-1, Sr., G; Julio Sanchez, 5-8, Sr., G; Anthony Nunez, 6-4, Jr., F.
Outlook: Pleasantville graduated a number of standouts but should still contend for a spot in the Cape-Atlantic League tournament. Jones has plenty of potential. Gonzalez impressed as a sophomore last season. The Greyhounds may be inconsistent on offense, but will on a stingy defense.
