These Greyhounds are one of the best teams in CAL history. They won the 1995 and 1996 state Group II titles. The core of the team featured 6-foot-6 forward Clifton Jones, 6-4 point guard Jamar Perry, 6-10 center Rob Strickland and 5-10 guard Noel Gonzalez. Ken Leary coached the Greyhounds. He finished his career after the 1999-2000 season with 519 wins and three state titles in 31 seasons. Perry and Strickland would play at James Madison University. Jones played at Old Dominion. The Greyhounds beat Atlantic City 67-54 to win the 1995 CAL title.
Sports Editor