Halloween

Calvin Eason, 1, of Pleasantville, joins in the trick-or-treating Monday in Northfield, where children in costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss and others, below, took part in the Halloween tradition. See a gallery of trick-or-treaters at

PressofAC.com

.

A trunk or treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for residents only, ages 1 to 11, in the City Hall parking lot. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments