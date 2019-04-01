Coach: Scott Rullan (sixth season)

Last season's record: 0-20

Prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Greyhounds are returning all of their pitchers, including Mayra Vazquez. They expect to improve on their winless season in 2018.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

